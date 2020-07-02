Alliance Trust
Alliance Trust Investments now one of the leading UK SRI providers
Alliance Trust Investments is now one of the largest players in the UK Sustainable and Responsible Investments (SRI) market with a portfolio of seven SRI OEICs totalling £1.2bn, following the completion of the official transfer of business from Aviva...
S&P Capital assigns Silver grading to Alliance Trust European Equity fund
S&P Capital IQ Fund Research has assigned a Silver grading to the Alliance Trust European Equity Fund.
Aviva sells off SRI funds to Alliance Trust
Aviva Investors is selling its £1.2bn Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI) funds to Alliance Trust Investments. The transfer, which concerns seven Oeic funds, is set to complete by early 2013.
Aviva Investors, Alliance Trust Investments in SRI partnership
Aviva Investors and Alliance Trust Investments have entered into an investment-advisory agreement for Aviva Investors' £1.2bn Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI) funds, to be implemented by August 31.
Alliance Trust Investments closes three funds and cuts jobs
UK based Alliance Trust Investments has closed down three funds and announced a number of redundancies as chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox overhauls the business.
Alliance Trust launches funds on Novia to consolidate UK expansion
Alliance Trust Investments, based in Dundee, Scotland, has launched seven of its funds on the Novia Financial wealth management platform.
The investment case for North America remains strong, says Alliance Trust
North America continues to present a strong investment case, says Matt Strachan, head of North American Equities, Alliance Trust Investments.
Alliance hires SWIP bond manager to head new fund
Alliance Trust Investments has poached SWIP bond manager Juan Valenzuela to head up a new fixed income fund.
Funds Watch and product launches
Alliance Trust to launch global thematic opps fund for Di Bon
UK firm Alliance Trust Asset Management is set to launch a global thematic opportunities fund for Ilario Di Bon next month, who joined the group as head of global equities from Fidelity in June.
