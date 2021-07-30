ADVERTISEMENT

All-Party Parliamentary Group

Latest IHT stats raise 'cries for reform' and spectre of Covid tax rise

Taxation

Latest IHT stats raise 'cries for reform' and spectre of Covid tax rise

clock 30 July 2021 • 5 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Man Utd and Newcastle in HMRC tax probe as it nets £464m from football world

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Nine crypto trading scammers face 10 years in prison

29 July 2021 • 1 min read
03

Credit Suisse Group names industry veteran as new chief risk officer

27 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

Unauthorised financial adviser pleads guilty to £1.9m client fraud

26 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

St James's Place targets $1m HNW private clients in HK and Singapore

26 July 2021 • 2 min read
06

Former CEO of Deutsche Bank Italia to chair new alternative funds group

29 July 2021 • 4 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT