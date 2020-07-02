Alix Capital

Alix Capital unveils UAIX Fixed Income Global Index
Geneva-based Alix Capital has launched today a new investable index, the UAIX Fixed Income Global Index, comprised of fixed income UCITS funds investing in both emerging and developed markets.

Swiss banking sector could shrink by a third

Swiss banks face the prospect of losing 15%, or Sfr135bn francs ($139bn) of their assets as a result of Western Europeans taking their money onshore, said Herbert Hensle, global head of the Strategy & Transformation team of Cap Gemini SA, in a Bloomberg...

Alix Capital launches data management platform

Geneva-based Alix Capital, which provides the UCITS Alternatives Index (UAI) family of indices, has implemented FDM, a financial data management platform developed by Soft-Finance, to provide Ucits hedge funds data management and index calculation.