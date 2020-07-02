Alix Capital
Ucits funds of absolute return funds outperform broader market for first time since 2008 - Alix Capital.
Data from Geneva based Alix Capital suggest that Ucits funds of absolute return funds have performed better than the broader market, according to the figures included in the company's Ucits Alternatives Index (UAI) indices.
Investors shift to equity, critical of consultants - Alix Capital survey
Institutional investors plan to decrease their allocation to fixed income and increase allocation to equity long short strategies for the first time since summer 2011, according to the latest Trends survey undertaken by Geneva-based Alix Capital.
Alix Capital unveils UAIX Fixed Income Global Index
Geneva-based Alix Capital has launched today a new investable index, the UAIX Fixed Income Global Index, comprised of fixed income UCITS funds investing in both emerging and developed markets.
Alix report reveals growth in hedge fund platform AUM
Alix Capital’s latest quarterly survey has revealed assets under management on Ucits hedge fund platforms have increased by 14.3% since the start of the year.
Swiss index firms move to meet appetite for passive approach
Alix Capital and Source have separately increased their index-related activities in Switzerland to cater to passive investors.
Swiss banking sector could shrink by a third
Swiss banks face the prospect of losing 15%, or Sfr135bn francs ($139bn) of their assets as a result of Western Europeans taking their money onshore, said Herbert Hensle, global head of the Strategy & Transformation team of Cap Gemini SA, in a Bloomberg...
Ucits hedge funds see 7.5% AUM growth, says Alix report
Total assets under management in Ucits hedge funds have seen a 7.5% increase in the second quarter, climbing from €120bn up to €129bn, according to the latest quarterly report published by Alix Capital in Geneva.
Investors back Ucits hedge multi-manager model in theory, if not in practice
Investors in Ucits hedge funds overwhelmingly believe in the fund of funds model for investing their vehicle type, but it is not clear they are putting their money behind them, as 40% of the products hold €20m or less.
Alix Capital launches data management platform
Geneva-based Alix Capital, which provides the UCITS Alternatives Index (UAI) family of indices, has implemented FDM, a financial data management platform developed by Soft-Finance, to provide Ucits hedge funds data management and index calculation.
From offshore to onshore: the end of Swiss banking secrecy?
Fund managers discuss the changee that may damage their offshore fund model, but not kill their industry.
Ucits is next hedge fund mis-selling problem, says industry veteran
The growing field of onshore alternatives funds are already forming a bubble and will be the next case of mis-selling by the hedge fund industry, according to leading practitioners.