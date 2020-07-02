Algebris Investments
Algebris Investments funds available on Fundstore.it
Italy's Algebris Investments has made its Ucits Financial Credit Fund and Financial Income Fund available on Banca Ifigest's platform Fundstore.it.
Algebris funds now available on FinecoBank's platform
Italy's FinecoBank has signed a distribution agreement with boutique Algebris Investments to include two funds on its platform.
Algebris Investments launches new Ucits fund
Boutique Algebris Investments has launched its second long-only Ucits fund investing in bonds and stocks globally.
Algebris Investments mandates UniCredit for distribution in Italy
Asset management boutique Algebris Investments has mandated UniCredit to distribute in Italy Algebris' Financial Credit UCITS Fund.
Algebris launches Long Only Financial Credit UCITS fund
Algebris Investments has launched its Long Only Financial Credit UCITS Fund, an actively managed, long only, corporate credit fund focused on financial credit globally.