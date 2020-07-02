Alfred Berg
Expectations remain positive for local equity in Sweden
Sweden is an export country, and this is something that needs to be considered in context of equity investments, according to Albert Hæggström, head of Swedish equity, and Johan Ågren, portfolio manager at Alfred Berg, the Nordic investment specialist...
Länsförsäkringar outsources fofs to Alfred Berg
Swedish insurer Länsförsäkringar is to outsource its fund of funds management to Alfred Berg, the Nordic specialist of BNP Paribas Investment Partners.
Negative Sharpe ratios continue for Finnish equity funds
Figures published by the Federation of Finnish Financial Services show that Sharpe ratios over both 1yr and 5yr periods continue to be negative for Finland equity funds.
Alfred Berg's Nordic CEO brings Asian timing to the Nordics
Vincent Trouillard-Perrot spent many years in the Far East observing the markets. Now the Nordic CEO of Alfred Berg is back in Europe with a strategy he says will increase client fortunes.
Strike threatens Finland fund returns
Failure to mediate successfully in a dispute between employers and workers in industrial firms threatens to spill into Finland’s high tech sector, hitting the OMX Helsinki 25 and its bellwether stocks such as Nokia.
Avanza platform urges look at Alfred Berg Sverige Plus
Avanza Bank, the Swedish market fund distribution platform, has urged its users to take a closer look at the Alfred Berg Sverige Plus fund.
Alfred Berg sees potential issues around safe havens NOK and SEK
Fixed income and currency allocation experts at Alfred Berg are seeing conflicting factors at work that could affect the new-found safe haven status of the Norwegian and Swedish currencies.
Scandinavian property investors happy to play at home and away
Property in the Nordic region saw a surge in total returns last year, in part driven by local economic hot spots such as Stockholm. But will this trend continue? And what of the regional peculiarities?