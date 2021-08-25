ADVERTISEMENT

Al Rai

Kuwait set for first independent digital bank license

Banking

Kuwait set for first independent digital bank license

clock 25 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Cardano and Ethereum to make huge gains by year end, predict crypto founders

20 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Ethereum to exceed Bitcoin's value 'within five years'

18 August 2021 • 1 min read
03

Investment adviser duo forced to pay $7m in SEC probe with six worldwide regulators

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Allianz faces possible 'worst case' €6.8bn hit over funds in US probe

19 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Experts react as nil rate freeze fuels 33% leap in IHT tax take

20 August 2021 • 4 min read
06

DB pension transfer values touch record highs amid red flag concerns

19 August 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT