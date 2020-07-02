Aktia
Aktia's Grönberg: Clarity of process crucial amid risk appetite return
Robert Grönberg, manager selection Fixed Income at Aktia highlights the growing importance of absolute return, whilst maintaining a clear investment process.
Aktia Invest eyes equities as clients eye risk-off
Antti Vesa, head of research at Aktia Bank’s subsidiary Aktia Invest, suggests that clients are still looking to take risk off the table, while Vesa himself is looking for equity managers further afield.
Fund selectors discuss prognosis, price, volatility and tail risk
Gold is one of the assets mentioned in this roundup of views from fund selectors on prognosis, price, volatility and tail risk.