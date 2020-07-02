Agecroft Partners
Detroit ruling to boost hedge fund demand, says Ashcroft's Don Steinbrugge
Don Steinbrugge, chairman at Agecroft Partners, says a court ruling involving bankrupt US city Detroit could have significant implications for demand for hedge fund investments.
Hedge fund consulting firm Agecroft Partners has appointed Jim Sauls as managing director and head of European marketing.
Agecroft Partners, a global hedge fund consulting and third party marketing firm, has hired Jim Sauls as managing director and head of European Marketing.
Smaller hedge funds may exit industry on fee pressures, says Agecroft Partners' Don Steinbrugge
Don Steinbrugge, managing member of Agecroft Partners, says that pressure remains on the hedge fund industry to lower fees, despite a 15% average decline in management fees on net assets received by hedge funds since 2008.
Agecroft Partners' Steinbrugge sees record assets for hedge fund industry in 2013
Donald Steinbrugge, managing member at Agecroft Partners, says the increasing allocation of pension funds to alternatives, coupled with regulatory changes, will see assets in hedge funds hit record highs this year.
Hedge fund advertising could hurt industry as much as it helps, practitioners warn
Hedge fund practitioners expect managers to use forthcoming US law changes allowing them to communicate more freely, but caution the effects of this on the $2trn industry and its investors will not be uniformly positive.
Hedge fund managers turn to third party marketing
Demand from hedge fund managers for third party marketing and distribution solutions has increased, according to Agecroft Partners, a third party marketeer (TPM).
US law change could help small funds of funds repair image
Recent US laws liberalizing how hedge funds communicate with the wider public could be of particular help to funds of funds, a community struggling to assert its worth after performing worse than the average single fund in seven of the past eight years,...
Learning the lessons of macro managers
Global macro hedge funds are attracting investors and fund selectors alike as expectations grow for the strategy's performance in 2012.
Distributor predicts biggest hedge fund inflows since financial crisis
This year will see the highest net inflows to hedge funds since the start of the global financial crisis, according to institutional fund distribution agency Agecroft Partners.