Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)
Northern Trust appoints Sheldon Woldt as Middle East head
The Chicago-based bank Northern Trust has appointed Sheldon Woldt to a newly created role of head of the Middle East, responsible for leading the continued growth of its business in the region.
Appetite for funds of hedge funds growing in the Middle East
Middle Eastern investors are increasingly looking to make fund of hedge fund investments, according to Francisco Arcilla, head of funds of hedge funds at French group Axa Investment Managers.
DWS attracts manager from Abu Dhabi SWF
DWS Investments, part of the Deutsche bank Group, continues to expand in emerging markets with the appointment of Luiz Ribeiro as head of Latin American Equities.
Zurich-based Falcon Private Bank to target Middle East clients
Zurich-based Falcon Private Bank, acquired by Abu Dhabi-based Aabar Investments PJSC in April 2009, is set to expand its operations in the Middle East.
Sovereign wealth fund poaches Swiss manager
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has appointed Benjamin Weston as global head of alternative investments, joining from Helvetica Wealth Management, a company controlled by Credit Suisse and the State of Qatar.
People Moves: IIC advisory council, VAM funds - updated, Lombard Odier IM
UK’s IIC announces advisory council, VAM appoints for Europe institutional sales, Lombard Odier makes senior fixed income and currency hire in London
France sees new quant manager Aequam Capital
Arnaud Chrétien (former quantitative manager for the sovereign fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and later the Global CTA desk at SGAM AI) has set up Aequam Capital, an independent, quantitative fund management company, based in Paris.