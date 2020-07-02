Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)

DWS attracts manager from Abu Dhabi SWF

DWS Investments, part of the Deutsche bank Group, continues to expand in emerging markets with the appointment of Luiz Ribeiro as head of Latin American Equities.

Sovereign wealth fund poaches Swiss manager

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has appointed Benjamin Weston as global head of alternative investments, joining from Helvetica Wealth Management, a company controlled by Credit Suisse and the State of Qatar.

France sees new quant manager Aequam Capital

Arnaud Chrétien (former quantitative manager for the sovereign fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and later the Global CTA desk at SGAM AI) has set up Aequam Capital, an independent, quantitative fund management company, based in Paris.