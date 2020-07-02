Events Terms and Conditions

We agree to permit your attendance at our events subject to the following:

1. Data Protection

As a registered delegate your name and contact details will be placed on the attendee list which will be passed to sponsoring companies and to all delegates for them to see who else is at the conference for the purpose of networking and meetings. If you do not wish your details to be included on the delegate list please contact us in writing. By entering your details, you agree to allow us and third party sponsors of the event to contact you (by post, email, telephone, SMS or fax) in relation to our and their services. You also permit us to pass on your details to other carefully selected companies whose products and services are likely to be of interest to you. If you do not (a) wish your details to be forwarded as described in the preceding sentence or (b) to receive mailings from such third party companies please contact us in writing.

2. Force Majeure

We accept bookings on the understanding that if we cannot meet our obligations because of circumstances beyond our control, we will not be held liable for loss suffered by your or a third party.

3. Venue Rules

You must comply with all rules, regulations, and other reasonable instructions of the owner of the venue at which the event is taking place.

4. Photography

Photography and/or recording (whether visual or aural) of the proceedings of the event without our prior written consent are strictly prohibited. We reserve the right to use our own photography and/or recordings of the event for marketing and/or publicity purposes.

5. Personal Effects

We are not responsible otherwise liable to you for loss or damage to your personal property while you are in attendance at the venue at which the event is taking place.

6. Liability

Except in relation to personal injury/death arising from our negligence or fraud, we shall not be liable to you for any sum greater than the amount you are liable to pay to attend the event.

7. Payment

Any payment due must be received before the event start date. If we have not received payment of any fees due in full by the event start date, you will be required to provide a credit card guarantee on the day to gain entry. In the case where travel has been booked on a delegate's behalf by Open Door Media, cancellation by the delegate will result in the cost of the travel.

8. Cancellation

The Delegate agrees to fully fulfil their Personal Conference Programme including all lunches and dinners, which will be provided to them by Open Door Media and further agrees that, should the Delegate fail to fully fulfil their Personal Conference Programme, they agree to pay Open Door Media a fee of £500 (the "Cancellation Fee"). Delegates may avoid liability for the Cancellation Fee by advising in writing to Open Door Media, Attn: Alex Whiteley that they do not intend to attend the Full Conference Event at least 30 days prior to the first day of the Conference Event.

9. Rights of third parties

A person who is not a party to the agreement between us to attend the event shall not have any rights under or in connection with it.

10. Law and jurisdiction

Contracts for the purchase of our services and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them or their subject matter or formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims) will be governed by English law. Any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with such contracts or their formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims) shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.