International Investment's exclusive listing of the key players in financial services around the world

Canada Life International Canada Life International, Canada Life House, Isle of Man Business Park, Douglas, Isle of Man IM2 2QJ Tel: +44 (0)1624 820200; Fax: +44 (0)1624 820201

e-mail: [email protected]. Web: www.canadalifeint.com Profile: Canada Life International Limited (CLI) established 30 years ago remains one of the leading offshore providers with assets under administration of £14.3bn (as at 31 March 2017). CLI is the only offshore insurer to maintain a five-star AKG Annual Financial strength rating for 14 consecutive years. Through CLI Institutional Limited, institutional and UHNW clients have a level of policyholder protection that isn't otherwise available in the UK offshore market. In 2015, CLI also completed the acquisition of Legal and General International (Ireland). This has enhanced the choice available to UK investors by providing them with a choice of jurisdictions within one compelling offshore proposition. Offering: Canada Life International Limited (CLI) offer a wide range of regular and single premium investment bonds, tax and estate planning solutions and whole of life protection solutions. Our investment options include full open architecture, links to over 40 platforms and over 150 discretionary investment managers as well as over 150 internal linked funds. Our team of technical specialists offer more than 200 years of experience in taxation, trusts, estate planning and pensions between them. In addition, we publish and back our service standards with a no quibble, non-performance penalty system.

Investors Trust

Email: [email protected]; Web: www.investors-trust.com; LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/investors-trust

Profile: Investors Trust is the global brand representing the ITA Group. ITA Group is an international group of insurance companies and subsidiaries located in multiple jurisdictions around the world which aim to supply investors with access to the global markets through an array of unit-link investment products.

Offering: Investors Trust works with some of the world's top asset managers under its convenient open architecture platform. Specializing in medium to long term unit-linked investment products, Investors Trust offers a broad range of flexible solutions to satisfy the individual needs of international investors. With multiple jurisdictions to choose from, Investors Trust gives investors the power to select and build a plan that fits their current lifestyle while generating wealth to reach their financial goals.

Old Mutual International

Tel: +44 (0) 1624 655555

e-mail: [email protected]; Web: www.oldmutualinternational.com

Old Mutual International is a leading cross-border provider of wealth management solutions. Our aim is to help financial advisers manage and grow their clients' investments; not just for their own future, but for their family and the generations to come.

We are one of the few financial service providers to operate in multiple global markets, offering effective financial planning solutions to expatriates and local investors across the world including Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

In an ever-changing regulatory landscape, it's crucial that financial advisers stay ahead of the game. We are here to give them all the support and technical expertise they need to help them maximise opportunities for their clients.

Old Mutual International is part of Quilter, a leading provider of advice, investments and wealth management both in the UK and internationally, managing over £100 billion of investments on behalf of over 900,000 customers (as at 31 March 2018). Quilter plc, our group holding company, is listed from 25 June 2018 on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.

Premier Trust

4th Floor, Rodus Building, Road Reef, Road Town Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Tel: +1 305 443 9610

e-mail: [email protected]; Web: www.premiertrustglobal.com

Profile: Premier Trust offers a uniquely tailored suite of unit-linked products that grant international investors the opportunity to create a portfolio of investments in a simple and sustainable manner. Premier Trust, part of PA Group's Life and Investment division, provides clients access to some of the world's leading fund and asset managers as well as best-in-class custodians. From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years, PA Group has guided and protected our clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions.

Offering: Our investment products include regular savings and lump sum premium plans with principal protection in multiple currencies (USD, AUD, EUR, GBP), as well as plan options with a broad selection of investment funds and ETFs. With a dedicated administration team and a proprietary online platform, Premier Trust delivers personalised customer service with multi-language support to advisers and clients in over 40 countries. For more information on Premier Trust's investment solutions, visit www.premiertrustglobal.com.

RL 360

International House, Cooil Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 2SP

Tel: +44 (0) 1624 681682

e-mail: [email protected] Web: www.rl360adviser.com

Profile: OUR AMBITION IS TO SUPPORT A HAPPY AND FINANCIALLY STABLE FUTURE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS.

Based on the Isle of Man, we have regional offices in the Far East, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. We are part of IFGL, which serves over 70,000 customers in 170 different countries. We now administer assets of over $11 billion for our clients.

With the business part-owned by the senior management team, we enjoy committed leadership and a long-term vision to be the best provider of offshore savings, protection and investment for our customers.

Independent actuaries AKG awarded RL360 a B+ rating, the joint highest rating of any international life business.

We also won Best Life Group at the 2017 International Fund and Product Awards.

Offering: Whether your client is looking to save for the future, grow their wealth, or protect their family, we have a product to realise their aspirations. We offer regular savings, one-off investment, protection and trust and tax planning products to meet your clients' needs.

Utmost

Royalty House, Walpole Avenue,, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 2SL, British Isles

Tel: +44 (0) 1624 643 251 (Telephone calls may be recorded)

e-mail: [email protected]; Web: www.utmostwealth.com

Profile: We are a leading international specialist wealth manager with a heritage of over 25 years.

Our expertise lies in the provision of award-winning international bonds to assist professional advisers meet the complex wealth management and succession planning needs of their high and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

We have offices in the well-regulated jurisdictions of the Isle of Man and Ireland and a growing distribution presence throughout Europe. With assets under management of €24bn*, we have the necessary scale and sustainability to achieve our objective of being a formidable business in our market, long into the future.

We have a clear focus to grow as an independent. Through a combination of market-respected technical expertise, industry-recognised service and award-winning products, we aim to be the partner of choice for long-term wealth management and succession planning solutions.

To find out how we can help, just visit utmostwealth.com.

Utmost Wealth Solutions - a wealth of difference

Offering: Through our combined strength from our offices in the Isle of Man and Ireland we have a specialist range of life assurance and capital redemption solutions as wealth structuring tools for high and ultra-high net worth individuals.

We can provide bespoke products that comply with the fiscal, legal and regulatory regimes of local European jurisdictions. We also work closely with Discretionary Fund Managers who provide the investment expertise to our range of tax wrappers and trust-based solutions.

*Combined figures for Utmost Wealth Solutions companies in Ireland and the Isle of Man as at 31 December 2017.