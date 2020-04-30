Contact us
International Investment: Essential intelligence for global advisers and wealth managers
First launched in 1997, International Investment is a financial news service providing essential intelligence, briefings and comment for international investors, IFAs, wealth managers and financial regulators.
International Investment's global readership has increased by 165% since 2016. Our twice-daily news bulletin is received by more than 35,000 executives around the world.
The London-based news desk reports on essential developments from across the industry, and from all corners of the globe. Core areas for our day-to-day coverage include:
- Funds, bonds and investments
- Pensions
- Life insurance
- Private banking
- Companies and people moves
- Taxation and regulation
- Citizenship and expatriates
- Private equity
- Emerging markets
- Fintech, platforms and cryptocurrencies
The International Investment Awards have are now in their 20th year. See our Events section for more details on these and other upcoming events.
