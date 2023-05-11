RL360's Model Portfolios powered by BlackRock

RL360 has launched three new Model Portfolio Solutions funds with asset allocation from BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment houses. The new USD denominated Model Portfolio Funds are exclusive to RL360's guided architecture ranges and sit alongside the hand-picked range of funds we already offer across the following products: • Regular Savings Plan (RSP) • Oracle • LifePlan • Quantum • Paragon The RL360 Model Portfolio Solutions funds are designed to appeal to clients with three different levels of risk appetite: • RL360 Model Portfolio Solutio...