RL360's Model Portfolios powered by BlackRock

RL360 has launched three new Model Portfolio Solutions funds with asset allocation from BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment houses. The new USD denominated Model Portfolio Funds are exclusive to RL360's guided architecture ranges and sit alongside the hand-picked range of funds we already offer across the following products: • Regular Savings Plan (RSP) • Oracle • LifePlan • Quantum • Paragon The RL360 Model Portfolio Solutions funds are designed to appeal to clients with three different levels of risk appetite: • RL360 Model Portfolio Solutio...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes