SPONSORED - How the UAE is becoming a haven for the world's wealthy

The UAE is no stranger to the world's wealthy. Its strategic location, modern infrastructure and progressive FDI policies have helped it become one of the top business hubs and financial centres in the world, says Huriya Private. In recent years it has built on this success with significant legislative and regulatory reforms that have increased its attractiveness to high-net-worth individuals (HNWI's) and made it much more accessible to those considering residency or business incorporation. Dubai is the most populated and probably the best-known emirate of the seven that make up the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes