Bank of Mum and Dad: The new norm for borrowing money

The bank of Mum and Dad is a Western term that came to prominence around the 2008 financial crisis and has been growing wider adoption across the globe ever since. Sponsored by RL360 It is a phrase used to describe the financial support parents or guardians give their children. This support can take many forms, including help with tuition fees, living expenses, or even a down payment on a house. For many families, the bank of Mum and Dad is a way to give their kids a leg up. Studies have shown that children who receive financial assistance from their parents are more likely to go to ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes