The evolution of currency in The Bahamas

When it comes to currency, an innovative jurisdiction requires innovative legislation, says Alexander Christie and Vanessa Hall of McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes, who explain how The Bahamas implemented a Blockchain-based digital currency. Evolve or die. The world is swiftly changing and the inclusion and use of digital currencies is almost essential to keeping up with the financial times. Central Banks around the world are experimenting with various forms of digital currencies and The Bahama...