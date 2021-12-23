Special report: The International Investment Awards 2021

Our 22nd annual event was another big year for the International Investment Awards. The ceremony on 7 October, 2021 was, of course, once again virtual, giving our global audience the opportunity to watch live wherever they are in the world.

The II Awards 2021 once again drew record numbers of participants, votes and viewers and this year was broadcast from our TV studios here at Incisive Media's London HQ.

We saw more companies entering, and more people voting, from more countries, than ever before.

It is heartening to see so many from across the financial services industry and all around the world take the time to enter and participate in what is a firm fixture in their calendar each year."

For 2021 we introduced new categories for both advisers and industry: The Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion Awards & Excellence in Sustainability Awards - two key areas, with some excellent entrants.

As always we are grateful for the support of our sponsors with The Excellence in Fintech Awards sponsored by Isle ofMan Insuretech and our Excellence in Client Service(Advisers) Awards was sponsored by Hansard.

I hope you'll enjoy reading and watching the videos in this ezine - revisiting the remarkable achievements that this challenging year has yielded.

