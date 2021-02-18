II ESG Spotlight Special Report is out now

The ezine version of the first International Investment ESG Spotlight Q&A event is out now.

Taken from the recent live ESG Spotlight Q&A video premiere and featuring additonal video interviews with KBI Global Investors, Rathbones and RL360, the full publication is available to view here.

Participants in the Q&A session include David Harrison, Fund Manager for Rathbones Global Sustainability Fund, Eoin Fahy, Head of Responsible Investing and Chief Economist at KBI Global Investors, Chris Corkish, Investment Marketing Manager, RL360 and Austen Robilliard, Head of Investments, Murdoch Asset Management.

The next II ESG/Sustainability Q&A event is set to take place via a live premiered video on March 23, 2021. Details of speakers, sponsors and fund selector participants will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Click here to view the latest ESG special report and videos