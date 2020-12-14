Read our special report on Labuan IBFC, gateway to Asia

International Investment's special report on Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) is out today.

In a series of exclusive articles, we assess Labuan IBFC's growth areas through 2020 and look ahead to how it plans to develop in 2021 and beyond.

In a feature article we look at the a big growth area for Labuan this year: insurance. The industry's profitability grew by 43.7% to $190.5m mainly because of improved underwriting performance and better cost management.

And we feature an overview piece from the LIBFC's CEO Farah Jaafar sets out how "an innovative and forward-looking intermediation centre" has developed over the years to now offer one of the widest and solutions in Asia.

You can read these articles and the full report here.