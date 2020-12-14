Read our special report on Labuan IBFC, gateway to Asia
International Investment's special report on Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) is out today.
In a series of exclusive articles, we assess Labuan IBFC's growth areas through 2020 and look ahead to how it plans to develop in 2021 and beyond.
In a feature article we look at the a big growth area for Labuan this year: insurance. The industry's profitability grew by 43.7% to $190.5m mainly because of improved underwriting performance and better cost management.
And we feature an overview piece from the LIBFC's CEO Farah Jaafar sets out how "an innovative and forward-looking intermediation centre" has developed over the years to now offer one of the widest and solutions in Asia.
You can read these articles and the full report here.
Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter