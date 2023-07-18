Advisers must take centre stage in fighting climate emergency

As the climate change emergency continues to escalate, as we're currently seeing with the extreme heatwaves scorching much of the northern hemisphere, financial advisers need to step up to play a vital role in addressing this global challenge.

By recommending ESG-orientated investments, we can enable clients to make a meaningful impact while pursuing their financial goals. Here are some key ways I believe that we, as financial advisers, can make a difference.

Advocating for sustainable investment

Financial advisers should be actively promoting ESG funds and sustainable investment opportunities that prioritise environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sound governance. By educating clients about the benefits of ESG investments, we're empowering them to make conscious choices that have a positive impact on the planet.

Assessing climate-related risks

By incorporating climate risk analysis into their strategies, we can help clients navigate potential disruptions associated with the climate crisis. This proactive approach enhances portfolio resilience and protects clients' financial interests in a changing world.

Engaging clients in climate discussions

By encouraging dialogue and providing relevant information, advisors help clients understand the financial implications of the climate emergency and empower them to make informed decisions that align with their values.

Embracing innovation and tech

We should be leveraging data analytics to identify ESG opportunities and be utilising fintech to drive impact investing.

Collaborating for collective impact

As advisers, we need to be actively collaborating with industry peers, asset managers, and regulatory bodies to develop best practices, share knowledge, and collectively address the challenges posed by climate change.

I'm confident that the efforts we make as financial advisers are not only crucial for combatting the climate change emergency, but also align with the growing demand for sustainable investment options. Investors, particularly younger generations, are increasingly seeking to align their investments with their values, and financial advisors are rising to meet this demand.

By using our expertise and influence, we have the power to drive a significant shift towards a more sustainable and resilient future. Through sustainable investments, risk management strategies, client engagement, tech and innovation, and joined-up thinking, our industry will make a substantial impact in tackling the climate change emergency.