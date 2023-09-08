Society of Later Life Advisers strikes deal with Canaccord Genuity WM

The UK's Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) has chosen Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (CGWM) to be a new partner. CGWM will provide discretionary fund management services for SOLLA's later life advisers to use as part of their clients' financial planning. CGWM head of intermediaries business development Lee McDowell said: "SOLLA is making a real difference in this industry, and we are proud to be working with them to help financial advisers provide their older clients with the best possible service." SOLLA founder and joint chair Tish Hanifan added: "Older people and their...