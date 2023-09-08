Lawyers react as FCA promises 'prompt action' over politically exposed persons review

Lawyers react after the launch of the UK's politically exposed persons review prompted the FCA to promise ‘prompt action'. Matthew Russell Partner in the Risk Advisory practice at Ashurst, said: "Unfortunately the treatment of domestic PEPs illustrates how the current AML requirements can resemble a hammer as opposed to scalpel in terms of their implementation: an important tool in the prevention and detection of the proceeds of bribery and corruption within the UK financial system has often been applied bluntly, resulting in the current exercise. "However, it would be disappointing...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes