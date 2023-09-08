International platform Ardan launches 'straight-through' online application system

International platform provider Ardan International today (8 September) launched its fully online application system. Advisers using the new system will be able to onboard new clients - and have those applications verified and accepted - in as little as 30 minutes. Advisers can complete and submit a new application online 24/7 from anywhere in the world. The online system is unique in the international platform space in that it is a straight through, end-to-end, fully online process. Everything can be submitted online. This includes client identity and verification of residential ...