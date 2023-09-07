BlackRock expands range of iBonds ETFs in UK

BlackRock has expanded its range of iBonds ETFs across Europe, extending its range of fixed maturity ETFs to nine funds. From today (7 September0, three new ETFs available on the London Stock Exchange, investing in US treasuries and investment grade corporate bonds. The iBonds range debuted in Europe last month, three years after BlackRock launched the range in the US. Among those launched today, the iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term $ Treasury UCITS ETF provides exposure to US government debt through the ICE 2025 Maturity US Treasury UCITS index and is classified as Article 6. ESG b...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes