CYSEC issues warning about fraudsters impersonating CySEC officers 

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a new alert over fraudsters impersonating CySEC employees and websites imitations. CYSEC's warning notice includes important information on how to spot scams and fake email addresses and domain names currently in use by fraudsters. Following the detection of additional cases, CYSEC has reminded the public that it never makes contact by telephone or sends unsolicited correspondence, nor does it request personal data, financial or otherwise. Investors are strongly advised to contact CySEC to confirm the authenticity of commu...