CYSEC issues warning about fraudsters impersonating CySEC officers 

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a new alert over fraudsters impersonating CySEC employees and websites imitations. CYSEC's warning notice includes important information on how to spot scams and fake email addresses and domain names currently in use by fraudsters. Following the detection of additional cases, CYSEC has reminded the public that it never makes contact by telephone or sends unsolicited correspondence, nor does it request personal data, financial or otherwise. Investors are strongly advised to contact CySEC to confirm the authenticity of commu...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes