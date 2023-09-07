Liontrust China shareholders oppose merger with EM strategy

Shareholders in the Liontrust China fund have turned down proposals to combine the strategy with the company's Emerging Market fund. At an extraordinary general meeting on 1 September, investors rejected the merger, which was put forward following continued outflows. The China fund holds £11.5m in assets, down from a peak of £100m, while its EM counterpart has £9.4m, according to Liontrust. Liontrust set to merge China fund into EM portfolio as assets shrink Primary manager Ruth Chambers has led the China strategy over the last five years, joining Liontrust in 2019 following its...
