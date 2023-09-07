CFA Institute unveils global policy centre with research on future of investment industry  

CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, has launched its new Research and Policy Center to engage and convene thought leaders, policymakers, decision-makers, and a community of subject-matter experts on the most impactful themes facing the investment industry. The Research and Policy Center is firmly anchored to the CFA Institute tenets of intellectual independence, impartiality, and technical rigor, and will drive engagement by transforming research insights into actions organized around four themes: Capital Markets, Technology, the Future of the Industry, ...