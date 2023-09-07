Man Group completes acquisition of Varagon Partners

Man Group has completed its acquisition of US credit manager Varagon Capital, following its announcement of the deal earlier this year. In a stock exchange notice today (7 September), the firm said it had confirmed "that all necessary regulatory approvals have now been received". The deal, which was announced on 6 July, saw the alternatives asset manager agree to pay $183m in cash to Aflac, Corebridge Financial, American International Group and former members of Varagon's management team. Man Group to acquire $11.8bn US private credit manager Varagon CEO Walter Owens will co...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes