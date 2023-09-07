Man Group completes acquisition of Varagon Partners

Man Group has completed its acquisition of US credit manager Varagon Capital, following its announcement of the deal earlier this year. In a stock exchange notice today (7 September), the firm said it had confirmed "that all necessary regulatory approvals have now been received". The deal, which was announced on 6 July, saw the alternatives asset manager agree to pay $183m in cash to Aflac, Corebridge Financial, American International Group and former members of Varagon's management team. Man Group to acquire $11.8bn US private credit manager Varagon CEO Walter Owens will co...