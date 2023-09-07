Jersey Finance welcomes virtual assets regulatory amendments

Jersey Finance has welcomed new regulations which came into force this month (1 September), designed to bolster Jersey's anti-money laundering framework and strengthen its position in facilitating high quality digital assets business. The new regulations, which were approved in July this year following a public consultation, introduce a ‘travel rule' for businesses undertaking the transfer of digital assets - Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and Money or Value Transfer Services (MVTS). Under the new rules, which align Jersey's anti-money laundering and financial crime framework...