CEO of Swiss regulator FINMA resigns over 'high and permanent stress level'

Urban Angehrn, the CEO of Swiss regulatory body FINMA, is set to step down from his position at the end of this month, the watchdog said today (6 September). After taking on the role in November 2021, Angehrn was "instrumental" in the crisis around Credit Suisse and its sale to UBS in March 2023, which the regulator described as "the biggest challenge in FINMA's history". In a statement, Angehrn cited the "high and permanent stress" that came with the role, which he said had led to health consequences.