No soft landing: Recession will come and bonds will benefit

Following the drastic and swift monetary tightening by developed market central banks, bond markets crashed and prices have been moving sideways ever since, says Charles Diebel, Head of Fixed Income Mediolanum International Funds. What's next for monetary policy? Is a recession imminent for the industrialized countries? And what strategies are best for bond investors now? Interest rate steps only have a delayed effect Both the European Central Bank (ECB) as well as the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have signalled in the past weeks that interest rate hikes are nearing thei...