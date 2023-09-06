LGIM expands in Asia with unveiling of Singapore office and key hires

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has opened an office in Singapore as part of its expanding footprint across Asia. LGIM already has an established presence in Asia after more than 10 years of growth, having opened offices in Hong Kong in 2012 and Tokyo in 2017. In a statement on 6 September, it said the Singapore office will serve to expand LGIM's coverage for existing and prospective clients in the region. The business is led by Natasha Mora, managing director, Asia ex Japan, who has held senior roles across L&G Group and LGIM since she joined the firm in 2006. LG...
