Neuberger Berman expands UCITS lineup with Climate Innovation strategy

Neuberger Berman has launched a UCITS version of its Article 8 Climate Innovation fund. Managed by New York-based portfolio managers Evelyn Chow and Charlie Lim, who have a two-year track record in the strategy, the fund will also be supported by the firm's global equity research team, as well as its data science and ESG teams. The strategy is benchmarked against the MSCI All-Country World index and focuses on the "key enablers" and beneficiaries of climate innovation, combining fundamental analysis with the firm's ESG expertise. Neuberger Berman unveils tactical macro fund W...