European equity portfolio manager Webster exits Columbia Threadneedle

European equity portfolio manager Philip Webster has left Columbia Threadneedle, with head of European equities research David Moss taking over the £204.9m CT Select European Equity strategy. Webster, who joined Columbia Threadneedle as a director following the firm's acquisition of BMO Global Asset Management in July 2022, had been the lead manager of the fund since April 2017. "We can confirm that Phil Webster has left Columbia Threadneedle. We thank him for his contribution to our clients and wish him well for the future," a spokesperson for the firm said. Moss, who is also a s...