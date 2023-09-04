UK's FCA fines duo £1.3m for pension transfer advice failings

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned former directors Toni Fox and David Price, as well as charged them with a collective £1.3m fine for pension transfer advice failings. The regulator revealed on Friday (1 September) that it has fined Fox £681,536 and Price £632,594. Between 21 April 2015 and 31 October 2017, CFP Management, where both Fox and Price were former directors, gave advice on 1,470 transfers worth more than £392m. Fox and Price both had oversight the pension transfer model operation, however the FCA found that over 99% of the advice was to transfer and ...
