Evelyn Partners completes buyout of City of London adviser

Evelyn Partners has officially finalised its acquisition of City of London-based boutique wealth management firm Dart Capital. Dart Capital, which has £750m in assets under management and a team of 19 people, offers personalised advice and discretionary investment management services. The deal was first announced earlier this year (12 June). Evelyn Partners head of investment management Chris Kenny said: "With the acquisition now complete we are pleased to welcome Dart Capital's clients and team to Evelyn Partners. The combination further strengthens our team in London." Dart Ca...