Did agriculture just rescue Portugal's Golden Visa?

In Portugal, it's the fiscal policy that just won't die. Prime minister António Costa announced in February - to great fanfare and political point scoring - that his PS party would end the "residency by investment" program. Just six months later, a rebranded Golden Visa program is set to launch, says Alex Lawry-White, private equity adviser, Pela Terra. 10 years after commencing a large-scale sell-off of Portugal's prime real estate an investment fund, focusing on sustainable agriculture in Portugal, has reimagined Golden Visa investing and demonstrated a strategy that delivers a win-win...