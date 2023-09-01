IFGL Pensions simplifies UK and expat product range after consumer duty review

IFGL Pensions has introduced key changes to its product range following a comprehensive review as part of the new UK Consumer Duty regulations from the FCA that came into force in July this year. The product range has been simplified and, from 1 September, will now offer two products for new customers - The IFGL SIPP (for international clients) and The Insight SIPP (for UK clients). The Acorn Lite SIPP is closed to new business from 1 September. While many product rules and features will stay exactly the same for the 2 x SIPPs, there are some changes that are being introduced to th...