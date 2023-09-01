Ex-Credit Suisse MD Laura Hemrika named Julius Baer Foundation CEO

The Board of the Julius Baer Foundation has appointed Laura Hemrika as new CEO, effective from 1 September 2023. Since the end of 2022, the foundation was led on an interim basis by Nathalie Jean-Baptiste, Deputy CEO of the Foundation, following the departure of former CEO Christoph Schmocker last year. Hemrika brings more than 20 years of experience in philanthropy, sustainability, and impact investing solutions. She joins the Zurich-based Julius Baer Foundation from Credit Suisse, where she most recently served as global head corporate citizenship & foundations and managing dire...