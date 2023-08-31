Allianz GI hires head of multi-asset fundamental investing from DWS

Allianz Global Investors has hired Hartwig Kos as head of multi-asset fundamental investing, effective from September 2023. He is currently head of multi-asset allocation at DWS Investment, which he joined in 2019, and has 18 years' experience in multi-asset portfolio management and asset allocation research. Prior to joining DWS, Kos served as co-head of multi-asset and vice CIO at Syz Asset Management, and investment director in the global multi-asset group of Baring Asset Management. Allianz GI hires head of equity Europe core and value from UBS AM He will be based in Frankfu...
