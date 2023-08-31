Sarasin & Partners ex-deputy head of MPS Walker emerges at Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald has appointed Henrietta Walker to the newly created role of head of the investment specialist team. Walker will report directly to CIO Edward Park and work closely with the firm's portfolio managers to help shape and articulate their investment strategies. Allianz GI hires head of equity Europe core and value from UBS AM She joins the firm from her role as deputy head of MPS at Sarasin & Partners, her departure of which was revealed earlier this month. She also worked as senior associate partner role at Sarasin & Partners and served as chair of the external ...
