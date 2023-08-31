Former Prudential chief Mark FitzPatrick leads race for next St James's Place CEO - reports

Former Prudential group CEO Mark FitzPatrick is believed to be the top candidate to replace Andrew Croft as CEO of St. James's Place. FitzPatrick served in the top job for about a year, before becoming special adviser to the CEO and a member of the Prudential board in March 2023. He joined the company in 2019 as CFO and COO from Deloitte, where he worked for 26 years. St James's Place begins hunt for Andrew Croft's successor - reports According to reports from Sky News, the board of St James's Place had highlighted FitzPatrick as the preferred choice to succeed Croft. Headhunter...
