John Bennett retires from Janus Henderson to focus on Rangers FC

John Bennett, director of European equities and portfolio manager of Janus Henderson Continental European and Pan-European long-only and long/short strategies, is set to retire from Janus Henderson Investors and the asset management industry in August 2024. Following more than four decades in the industry, Bennett will step down and focus his energy on running Rangers Football Club, of which he is a lifelong supporter and chair of the board. Over his final year in industry, Bennett will remain engaged in his current role and support the team's transition until his departure next year....