Global financial services firm Alantra opens office in Dubai IFC

Alantra, the independent global mid-market financial services firm has opened a new office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Spanish-headquartered firm, which comprises over 650 professionals across 25 offices in 22 countries, has received authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to conduct financial services within and from DIFC. In a statement on 30 August, the DIFC said Alantra's strategic move to the region and DIFC will provide it with direct access to diverse opportunities fuelled by the rising tide of emerging markets trade and investm...