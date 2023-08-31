II Lat Am Forum 2023 speaker preview: Michael Wrigley, Head of Sales Latin America, Hansard

The anticipation is hotting up for the International Investment Latin America Forum 2023 - on Thursday September 14, at the EAST Hotel, Miami - with just a handful of free delegate places left.

As a preview of the event we are looking at each of the sessions in the coming two weeks and today focus in on Hansard. Presented by Michael Wrigley, Head of Sales - Latin America, Hansard the session is entitled: LatAm Adviser Pulse Survey

Following on from a very successful presentation at the 2022 event, Wrigley will be presenting the findings of an extensive survey conducted with event delegates

advisers across Latin America during July & August, sharing an "insightful analysis of the ‘pulse' of the region now, & into the future".

With a keen focus on New Business generation ideas, target expectations & ambitions, our survey findings will also delve into the shared challenges that advisers across the region face in driving their business forward into 2024, while looking back at how the responses compare to the results of the same, popular survey in 2022.