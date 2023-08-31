UBS posts record bank profit following Credit Suisse acquisition

UBS posted the biggest-ever quarterly profit for a bank following its acquisition of Credit Suisse, in its first results following the deal. Reporting a profit before tax of $29.2bn in its results today (31 August), the bank detailed its plans to fully integrate Credit Suisse into UBS. UBS settles Credit Suisse lawsuit against finance blog The now $5trn bank successfully closed the acquisition on 12 June and reported that underlying profits before tax for the quarter (which excludes $29bn in negative goodwill) sat at $1.1bn. Since the acquisition, it reported it had reduced ...