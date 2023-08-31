Quilter Cheviot launches tax-efficient short-term bond strategy for discretionary clients

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

Quilter Cheviot has introduced a new short-term fixed income strategy for use in discretionary portfolios that invests based on the different tax treatment of returns from gilts. In a statement on 31 August, the discretionary fund manager and private client adviser with offices in London and across the UK, as well as Jersey, Dublin and a DIFC branch in Dubai, said the strategy aims to provide a high return competitive with cash deposits for clients with a low risk profile by investing in carefully selected individual gilts with low coupons and short-term maturities. The discretionary ...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

