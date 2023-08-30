FBI, DoJ and NCA seize cyber crime units in US and Europe, $8.6m in illicit crypto profits

An international operation involving the FBI, DoJ and National Crime Agency has led to the takedown of Qakbot malware, which facilitated ransomware attacks and caused millions of pounds worth of damage worldwide. Qakbot malware (also known as ‘Qbot' and ‘Pinkslipbot') infected more than 700,000 computers globally, including in the UK, via spam emails. Led by the FBI and DoJ, the operation saw the seizure of Qakbot's infrastructure in the US and across Europe on Saturday [26 August], with the NCA ensuring UK servers were taken offline. US authorities also seized around 8.6 million d...