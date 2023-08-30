Shareholders approve wind-up of Axiom European Financial Debt fund

Investors in the Axiom European Financial Debt fund have resoundingly voted to shutter the trust after eight years. In the extraordinary general meeting called to determine the fate of the fund, shareholders voted 99% in favour to liquidate the portfolio. The board said it expected to be able to reimburse clients' shares on or around 12 September, according to the liquidation documents. In the circular notice calling for the EGM earlier this month, the trust's chair William Scott said it would be closing due to "the regulatory transition that the company's investment strategy has s...