Prudential appoints Bill Maldonado as CEO of Eastspring Investments

Prudential has appointed Bill Maldonado as chief executive officer of Prudential's asset management business, Eastspring Investments, effective 1 September 2023. Based in Singapore, he will report to Prudential CEO Anil Wadhwani and will join the Prudential Group Executive Committee (GEC). Maldonado has been serving as Interim CEO since April this year and, having joined Eastspring Investments in September of 2021, has been chief investment officer since May 2022. In this capacity, he has spearheaded the Eastspring Investments platform across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, qua...